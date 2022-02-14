Danville Schlarman hustles by Broadlands Heritage in victory 46-31

Danville Schlarman notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Broadlands Heritage 46-31 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 14.
In recent action on February 9, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Danville Schlarman took on Cissna Park on February 9 at Danville Schlarman High School. For a full recap, click here.
