Danville knocks out victory on Champaign Central 64-51

Playing with a winning hand, Danville trumped Champaign Central 64-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 10.
Danville made the first move by forging a 13-11 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.
Danville darted in front of Champaign Central 51-44 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 4 , Champaign Central squared up on Hopkinsville Christian County in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.