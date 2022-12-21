Danville knocks out victory beat against Galesburg 69-59

Danville trucked Galesburg on the road to a 69-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Danville drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Galesburg after the first quarter.
The Vikings opened a modest 29-26 gap over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.
Danville darted to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Silver Streaks' spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on December 12, Galesburg faced off against Peoria Manual and Danville took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 16 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.
