Danville knocks out victory beat against Galesburg 69-59

Danville trucked Galesburg on the road to a 69-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Danville drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Galesburg after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a modest 29-26 gap over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

Danville darted to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Silver Streaks' spirited final-quarter performance.

