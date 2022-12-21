 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Danville knocks out victory beat against Galesburg 69-59

  • 0

Danville trucked Galesburg on the road to a 69-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Danville drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Galesburg after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a modest 29-26 gap over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

Danville darted to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Silver Streaks' spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on December 12, Galesburg faced off against Peoria Manual and Danville took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 16 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News