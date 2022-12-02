Danville First Baptist Christian triumphs in strong showing over Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist 70-19

Impressive was a ready adjective for Danville First Baptist Christian's 70-19 throttling of Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist at Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist Academy on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist and Danville First Baptist Christian faced off on February 24, 2022 at Danville First Baptist Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
