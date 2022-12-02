Danville First Baptist Christian triumphs in strong showing over Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist 70-19

Impressive was a ready adjective for Danville First Baptist Christian's 70-19 throttling of Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist at Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist Academy on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

