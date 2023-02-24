Danville First Baptist Christian trucked Alton Mississippi Valley on the road to a 52-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

Last season, Alton Mississippi Valley and Danville First Baptist Christian faced off on Feb. 24, 2022 at Danville First Baptist Christian School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.