Cuba North Fulton Coop unloads on Greenview 69-47

Cuba North Fulton Coop painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Greenview's defense for a 69-47 win at Cuba North Fulton Coop on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 16, Cuba North Fulton Coop faced off against Peoria Christian and Greenview took on Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf on December 15 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.