Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Country Club Hills Hillcrest did exactly that with a 67-44 win against Bloomington for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 17.

Country Club Hills Hillcrest moved in front of Bloomington 15-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 35-25 halftime margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Country Club Hills Hillcrest moved to a 50-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-8 fourth quarter, too.

