NORMAL – The big arena didn’t bother them.

The noticeably bigger opponent didn’t unnerve them.

The big moment didn’t shake Cornerstone Christian Academy, either.

The Cyclones stepped into the Class 1A super-sectional spotlight Monday at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena and not only didn’t blink, but Cornerstone made Doug Collins Court its own personal playground in a thoroughly dominant 58-28 victory over Chicago St. Francis de Sales.

“It’s crazy. Just Glory to God is all we can really say,” said Cyclones senior Jakson Babers. “We beat a good team by 30 on ISU’s floor. Glory to God.”

Unranked and unheralded Cornerstone, which had never won a regional before this season, bumped its record to 32-5 and will face 8th-ranked Waterloo Gibault Catholic at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1A state semifinals at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“It’s amazing. It’s just magnificent to be able to do this with these guys,” Cyclones coach John Schippert said. “We’re playing really well right now. They are being rewarded for their hard work after all of these years.”

Scott starts fast

Connor Scott scored Cornerstone’s first nine points. His three-point play at the 5:35 mark of the first quarter handed the Cyclones a 9-5 lead.

“We knew they wanted to press us on defense and we could create mismatches,” said Babers. “He was the one who got the mismatches at the beginning and he was able to ride it.”

Tate Witt’s 3-pointer from the corner pushed the Cornerstone margin to 14-5, and Henard registered the final three buckets of the quarter for an attention-grabbing 20-5 lead after one period.

“We came out really strong. It's amazing,” said Cyclones senior Austin Henard. “All five players on our team can play, everyone can play. Try to shut one person down and someone else is going to have a great game.”

A near perfect half

A reverse layuyp from Babers capped the first half scoring as Cornerstone carried a healthy 39-13 advantage into halftime.

The Cyclones shot 79 percent in the opening half (15 of 19) and were 14 of 14 on shots inside the 3-point arc. The Pioneers, who bowed out at 14-22, were 5 of 25 for 20 percent.

“We played unbelievable defense,” Schippert said. “We executed with discipline like we talked about. We didn’t have to rely on the long ball. We got downhill like we needed to and got some good, high percentage shots.”

No miracle comeback

Although the Cyclones were mere mortals in the second half, they still forced a fourth quarter running clock with a 52-20 cushion after three quarters.

Scott led the way with 16 points, Henard added 12, Cade Wolfe 11 and Baber 10. Wolfe’s 10 rebounds helped Cornerstone to a 27-19 margin on the boards over taller de Sales.

“I told the guys rebounding wins championships,” said Schippert, whose tallest starter is Wolfe at 6-foot-2. “We were going to have to rebound with these guys who are 6-5, 6-6 and take care of business and we did that.”

Final tallies

Cornerstone finished at 63.6 percent from the floor (21 of 33) to 23.1 percent for de Sales (9 of 39). The Pioneers were 2 of 17 from 3-point range.

The Cyclones were 14 of 19 at the free throw line with de Sales at 8 of 11.

Eddie Bell Jr. topped the Pioneers with eight points.

