HEYWORTH – The Cornerstone Christian basketball team keeps accomplishing firsts with no signs of stopping.

After claiming their first Class 1A regional championship last week, the Cyclones added a sectional crown to their growing collection Friday with a 46-33 victory over Lexington in the title game of the Heyworth Sectional.

“This year we did pretty well, but we had to learn how to win at the end,” Cornerstone coach John Schippert said. “That’s the key we’ve learned this year is the mental toughness it takes to close out a game.”

The Cyclones improved to 31-5 and advanced to the Illinois State Super-Sectional against Chicago St. Francis de Sales on Monday in a 6 p.m. game at CEFCU Arena.

“It feels great. This is something our school has never done and for the most part thought we never could do until this year,” said senior guard Connor Scott. “We kind of knew it the whole season, but toward the end of the season we got on a roll.”

Second quarter rally

With Jakson Baber scoring six points, Cornerstone held a 12-4 lead after one quarter.

Lexington, which bowed out at 28-8, scored the final seven points of the opening half on an Alec Thomas three-point play and two Thomas buckets in the final 47 seconds to move within 17-16.

“The second quarter we got in some foul trouble. Cade Wolfe had to go out, and we just had to get to halftime,” Schippert said. “They had momentum going into halftime.”

Second half momentum

An Austin Henard three-point play with 20 seconds left in the third quarter handed Cornerstone a 31-26 lead.

The Cyclones followed with the first seven points of the final period on a Scott driving bucket, a Tate Witt 3-pointer from the corner and a Henard layup off a back door cut.

“We came out and had that discipline,” said Schippert of the second half. “Execution with discipline.”

Lexington pulled within 38-32 on a Thomas shot but baskets from Scott, Henard and Baber put the game away.

“Those seniors have brought Lexington back to the map,” Minutemen coach Doug Yoder said. “We used to be a town everybody would come and beat up (in games). Now we’re the ones everybody wants to beat up and that’s good. It’s just tough I won’t get to coach them again.”

Built on defense

Cornerstone held Lexington to 33 percent shooting (13 of 39) with its sticky defense.

“Defense. We’re centered around defense, and we did that well tonight,” said Witt. “We’ve been playing man defense together since fifth grade. We love defense. We work on it in practice. That’s our mojo.”

“We just get after it. I’ve preached defense my whole coaching career,” Schippert said. “These guys have done everything I’ve asked of them on defense. They give so much energy, and I just love them.”

Baber led the balanced Cornerstone scoring attack with 12 points. Witt added 11, Scott 10 and Henard eight. Baber secured seven rebounds and Henard six.

Thomas leads Lexington

Thomas paced the Minutemen with 19 points. Logan Friedmansky grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Lexington was particularly cold from 3-point range, connecting on just 1 of 15 overall and misfiring on all 11 from beyond the arc in the second half.

“You can’t miss those in sectional championship games. We had some open looks. They just didn’t go in,” said Yoder. “They played some good defense and attacked the basket. We just didn’t have it tonight.”

On to ISU

Cornerstone gets to stay in Bloomington-Normal for the next biggest game in school history in Monday’s super-sectional at ISU.

“I thought about it today. I had to keep myself in check,” Schippert admitted. “I’m a home-grown guy. I went to Calvary Christian and been around Redbird Arena. Now I get to coach on it. It’s going to be great.”

Photos: Cornerstone Christian wins over Lexington during the Sectional Finals at Heyworth