BLOOMINGTON — As boys basketball scores filtered in last Friday night, Bloomington-Normal hoops was showing its prowess and flexing its muscles.

Normal Community, Normal West, University High and Central Catholic all won to keep their seasons going. "Four Intercity regional champions," one of those coaches proudly proclaimed.

Actually, it was five.

Cornerstone Christian Academy, with a high school enrollment of 115 students, is located on Bloomington's far east side and often forgotten about. But maybe not for long. The Cyclones captured the school's first regional title with a 62-41 rout of St. Anne at Watseka while improving their record to 29-5.

The Cyclones anxiously look to add more firsts to a historic season starting with Wednesday's 7 p.m. Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinal game against Salt Fork (28-4).

"It means a lot," said Cornerstone senior forward Jakson Baber, the team's leading scorer with an 18.6 average. "It's a goal we set out from last year. Unfortunately, that wasn't something we could accomplish. Going into this year it was bare minimum — win a regional for the school and give glory to God. It's something we knew we could do. Nothing felt better than winning Friday."

Cornerstone head coach John Schippert, who has been an assistant at NCHS and Bloomington, hopes their story has a couple more chapters, too.

"We're not finished yet. The sky is the limit for these guys because they've been in basketball so many years playing together," he said. "I believe we're starting to peak right now. I really do."

A little publicity might not hurt, either.

Tate Witt, one of the Cyclones' seven seniors, said he and his teammates are used to watching and reading about the other Intercity schools while Cornerstone toils in relative obscurity.

"All of those teams are great teams. In terms of their conference play it's a lot more competitive," said Witt, as the Cyclones belong to the East Central Illinois Conference. "For us to play teams like Neuqua Valley and beat good 1A schools like Lexington, that's big. It would be awesome in the future if we could have some competition like that."

That Cornerstone played Neuqua Valley, a Naperville school with an enrollment of 3,500, is a great story in itself.

Neuqua Valley was looking for a game the first week in January and contacted Cornerstone athletic director Davis Dossett. When Dossett asked Schippert if he was interested, the Cornerstone coach said he would be up for it but only if Neuqua would travel to the Cyclones' gym.

To Schippert's surprise, Neuqua agreed. Cornerstone sprinted out to a 15-point lead in the third quarter before Neuqua rallied for a 61-54 victory.

"We knew going in we had nothing to lose," said Baber. "We're a small school and they're some big guns coming in. We wanted to show them we know how to play and send a message out. Unfortunately we lost, but we learned a lot from it and how to close out games."

Indeed the next game might have defined Cornerstone's season.

Lexington beat the Cyclones twice last season, including in the regional semifinals as the Minutemen advanced all the way to the Elite Eight. Schippert said closing out games — including two losses to Peoria Christian earlier this season when the Cyclones led in the fourth quarter — was something his team needed to figure out.

That happened on Jan. 7 when Cornerstone went to Lexington and earned a 57-53 victory.

"It was big," said Tate. "We had a little revenge and wanted to get back at them. To go there and play them at their place and beat them was really awesome."

That started Cornerstone on an 11-game winning streak before losing to Bismarck-Henning, 65-54, on Feb. 1. The Cyclones have won eight in a row heading into Wednesday's game.

While Baber scored a school-record 50 points against Urbana Uni-High, Schippert believes his team's offensive balance is one of its main strengths.

Senior guard Austin Henard, who Schippert said "is probably one of the most athletic guys in town," averages 11.5 points while senior point guard Connor Scott checks in at 11.4. Senior forward Cade Wolfe contributes 8.3 points to go with 5.2 rebounds while Witt adds 7.8 points.

Baber's 50-point outburst wasn't the only significant individual feat this season. Scott handed out a school-record 20 assists against Greenview while Witt made eight 3-pointers against Tri-Point.

Cornerstone doesn't have much height. Baber and Wolfe are the tallest starters at 6-2, while the 6-1 Witt usually guards the opponent's biggest player.

"We've always been short. You learn how to play that way," said Witt. "We like to play fast paced and up-tempo. When we play bigger teams it's always a challenge, but I feel we bring a physical aspect ourselves."

If Cornerstone wins Wednesday, the Cyclones would have No. 1-ranked Decatur Lutheran or Lexington in Friday's championship game with a super-sectional spot Monday at Illinois State's CEFCU Arena on the line.

This time, the Cyclones would have plenty of interest.

"All of us have played four years together," said Baber. "It's a long road we've come together. It's just believing in each other and we can do anything we put our minds to."

