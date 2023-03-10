CHAMPAIGN — There were red eyes as Cornerstone Christian Academy's basketball team exited their locker room at State Farm Center on Thursday night.

Yet there was also a sense of accomplishment that couldn't be overlooked despite a 69-46 loss to Tuscola in the Class 1A State Tournament's third-place game.

"It's been a great experience. We've been working on this as a team for it feels like my whole life," said Cyclones senior guard Connor Scott, who led the way with 18 points and six assists against Tuscola.

"It's great to get here and then experience the dome and getting to play these high-level teams. I wish we could have showcased Cornerstone basketball better, but it is what it is. I'm glad we had the great season we did."

Cornerstone head coach John Schippert couldn't have said it better. His team finished with a 32-7 record and the memories of a lifetime after winning the school's first regional, sectional and super-sectional titles while bringing home some more hardware Thursday.

"It's been an awesome ride. It means a lot to Cyclone Nation," said Schippert, whose team dropped its semifinal game to No. 8-ranked Waterloo Gibault, 70-46, earlier Thursday. "These young men have built this program and put us on the map. I'm so thankful for every single one of them and the effort they've given to me and Coach (Chad) Witt. It's not the way we wanted to end our season, of course, but I'm so thankful for the heart we had today."

Even after Tuscola built a 32-19 halftime lead and then shot 72.7% in the third quarter, Cornerstone never quit.

Senior Cade Wolfe banked in a halfcourt shot to end the third quarter and cut the Warriors' lead to 50-38. While Cornerstone couldn't get any closer in the last eight minutes, the Cyclones kept pressuring and fighting.

Wolfe epitomized that spirit when he crashed to the floor going for a loose ball with two minutes left and the outcome already decided.

"Our coach always told us his experience as a high school basketball player. It's one of those things he said I remember it my whole life," said Wolfe. "We'll remember it our whole lives and not necessarily the outcome of these last couple games, but being able to be in the locker room and on the floor and out there glorifying God through the game of basketball.

"It's just fun and having fans out there cheering us on, we're really blessed to be able to do that. Regardless of the outcome it's been an awesome experience."

Austin Henard chipped in 11 points while Jakson Baber, who was named to the Associated Press Class 1A All-State first team this week, added 10.

The whirlwind last two weeks — for a program most people in the state, and some even in Bloomington-Normal, had never heard of — wasn't lost on the players.

"It's been incredible we've been able to play longer together and make a run and make more memories as a team," said Baber. "We'll always remember the pep rally and the media coming in and interviewing us and having fun together and all the little things that a team would want when you make a run."

While Schippert graduates his entire starting lineup and top reserve Jack Clark, he hopes this is just the beginning of Cornerstone's opportunity to play against the state's best teams.

And the 2022-23 squad showed the way.

"We're bringing home a fourth-place state trophy and putting it in the trophy case. There are 233 other teams that sat at home," said Schippert, who is 56-10 in his two seasons as head coach. "That is an accomplishment for a young school not on the roadmap.

"Sure there's going to be some people out there on social media saying we shouldn't have been here, but we earned the right to be here. We went through our bracket and took care of business. Maybe we didn't showcase what we needed down here, but I'm very proud of what we've done and how we've done it."

Photos: Gibault takes control early in downing Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A State Tournament semifinals