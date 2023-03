BLOOMINGTON — Waterloo Gibault Catholic took control early and beat Cornerstone Christian, 70-46, in a Class 1A Boys State Basketball Tournament semifinal game Thursday at State Farm Center.

Cornerstone Christian, which fell to 31-6, was led by Austin Henard with 17 points while Jaxson Baber added 14 and Cade Wolfe 10. The Cyclones committed 18 turnovers and were outrebounded, 28-20. Cornerstone shot 47.7% from the field.

The Cyclones will play in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Thursday against the loser of the second semifinal between Tuscola and Scales Mound.

Eighth-ranked Gibault (31-7), which advanced to Saturday's 11:15 a.m. championship game, was led by Kaden Augustine with 20 points. Kameron Hanvey contributed 16 points and six steals. The Hawks shot 58.5% from the field.

Cornerstone took a 4-2 lead on Baber's 10-foot turnaround jumper before the Hawks used a 13-2 run to take a 15-6 lead late in the first quarter. Kaden Augustine's 3-pointer gave Gibault a 20-8 lead to start the second quarter before Cornerstone trimmed the deficit to 29-19 at halftime.

Gibault scored the first nine points of the third quarter as Cornerstone committed four turnovers and missed two shots. The Hawks took a 52-31 lead into the fourth quarter and Cornerstone never got closer than 16 in the final eight minutes.

