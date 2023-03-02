Connor Scott and Jakson Baber scored 15 points each as Cornerstone Christian continued its historic postseason run with a 51-38 victory against Salt Fork in Wednesday's Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinal game.

The win improved the Cyclones, who never won a regional before this year, to 30-5. Cornerstone meets Lexington (28-7) in Friday's 7 p.m. championship game with a berth in the Illinois State Super-Sectional at CEFCU Arena on Monday at stake.

A solid defensive effort keyed the Cyclones on Wednesday. Cornerstone led 12-6 after the first quarter before holding Salt Fork (28-5) to two free throws in the second quarter to take an 18-8 halftime lead.

The Cyclones led 32-24 after three quarters before Scott made 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

Austin Henard added 12 points for Cornerstone. Salt Fork was led by Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor with 14 points each.

West bows out

Defending state champion and No. 3-ranked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin used 31 points from KeShon Singleton to race past Normal West, 80-57, in a Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional semifinal game.

West (19-15) received 25 points from Nate Moore. Logan Sluder and Gavin Camp chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Tanner Cupples and Kylen Smith each grabbed nine rebounds.

SHG, which faces Central State Eight rival and No. 6 MacArthur in Friday's championship game, got 19 points from Zack Hawkinson and 11 from Jake Hamilton. The Cyclones took a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and stretched the margin to 46-27 at halftime. SHG led 59-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

