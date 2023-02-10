Washington stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 57-31 win over Canton on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Washington drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over Canton after the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a thin 26-21 gap over the Little Giants at halftime.

Washington stormed to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 14-5 margin in the closing period.

