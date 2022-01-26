 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Convincing fashion: Skokie Ida Crown handles Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 61-30

  • 0

Skokie Ida Crown's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 61-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on January 19 , Skokie Ida Crown squared up on Northtown Chicago Intl Charter in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Aces' offense took charge to a 26-10 lead over the Cristeros at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 safeties countdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News