Convincing fashion: Normal University handles Rochester 69-47

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Normal University turned out the lights on Rochester 69-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 29, Rochester faced off against Pana and Normal University took on Madison on January 29 at Normal University High School. Click here for a recap
