Convincing fashion: New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central handles Chicago Ag Science 59-37

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Ag Science 59-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Knights' offense darted to a 28-16 lead over the Cyclones at halftime.

The Knights' force showed as they carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Cyclones' offensive output in the final period 9-9.

