 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Convincing fashion: New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central handles Chicago Ag Science 59-37

  • 0

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Ag Science 59-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Knights' offense darted to a 28-16 lead over the Cyclones at halftime.

The Knights' force showed as they carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Cyclones' offensive output in the final period 9-9.

In recent action on December 22, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central faced off against Chicago St Rita and Chicago Ag Science took on South Holland Thornwood on December 29 at South Holland Thornwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy has no regrets on the Justin Fields plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News