Convincing fashion: New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central handles Chicago Ag Science 59-37

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Ag Science 59-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Knights' offense darted to a 28-16 lead over the Cyclones at halftime.
The Knights' force showed as they carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Cyclones' offensive output in the final period 9-9.
In recent action on December 22, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central faced off against Chicago St Rita and Chicago Ag Science took on South Holland Thornwood on December 29 at South Holland Thornwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.