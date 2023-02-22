Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Monticello's performance in a 63-38 destruction of Gilman Iroquois West for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

