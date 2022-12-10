Convincing fashion: Lincoln handles Jacksonville 61-23

Lincoln painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Jacksonville's defense for a 61-23 win at Jacksonville High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lincoln and Jacksonville squared off with December 20, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Lincoln took on Mattoon on December 3 at Mattoon High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.