Convincing fashion: Lincoln handles Jacksonville 61-23

Lincoln painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Jacksonville's defense for a 61-23 win at Jacksonville High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lincoln and Jacksonville squared off with December 20, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Lincoln took on Mattoon on December 3 at Mattoon High School. Click here for a recap

