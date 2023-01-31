Convincing fashion: Lexington handles Streator Woodland 64-32

Lexington ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Streator Woodland 64-32 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

Lexington drew first blood by forging an 8-4 margin over Streator Woodland after the first quarter.

The Minute Men registered a 35-17 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Lexington thundered to a 52-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Minute Men got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-5 edge.

