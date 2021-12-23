Convincing fashion: Jacksonville Routt Catholic handles Petersburg PORTA 57-30

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Petersburg PORTA during a 57-30 blowout in Illinois boys basketball action on December 23.

The Rockets moved in front of the Blue Jays 29-17 to begin the second quarter.

