Convincing fashion: Flanagan-Cornell handles Heyworth 69-45

Flanagan-Cornell left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Heyworth 69-45 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 22, Heyworth faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Flanagan-Cornell took on Seneca on December 30 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. For more, click here.

Flanagan-Cornell opened with a 17-11 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.

Flanagan-Cornell's shooting jumped to a 30-29 lead over Heyworth at the intermission.

Flanagan-Cornell stomped on in front of Heyworth 69-45 to begin the fourth quarter.

