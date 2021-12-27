Convincing fashion: Fairbury Prairie Central handles Roanoke-Benson 63-40

Fairbury Prairie Central dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-40 victory over Roanoke-Benson in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
The Hawks' shooting moved to a 27-14 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
In recent action on December 18, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Roanoke-Benson took on Streator Woodland on December 17 at Streator Woodland High School. For a full recap, click here.
