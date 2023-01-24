 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: East Peoria handles Canton 62-39

East Peoria's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-39 win over Canton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, East Peoria and Canton faced off on February 4, 2022 at Canton High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 14, East Peoria faced off against Normal West and Canton took on Bartonville Limestone on January 13 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

