Convincing fashion: East Peoria handles Canton 62-39

East Peoria's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-39 win over Canton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, East Peoria and Canton faced off on February 4, 2022 at Canton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, East Peoria faced off against Normal West and Canton took on Bartonville Limestone on January 13 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For results, click here.
