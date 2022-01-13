Convincing fashion: Chicago Whitney Young handles Central (New Madrid County) 59-32

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Whitney Young's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Central (New Madrid County) during a 59-32 blowout on January 13 in Missouri boys high school basketball.

Chicago Whitney Young fought to a 32-14 half margin at Central (New Madrid County)'s expense.

Recently on December 30 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on Chicago Kenwood in a basketball game . For more, click here.

