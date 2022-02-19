Convincing fashion: Chicago Providence St. Mel handles Lycée Français de Chicago 86-21

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Providence St. Mel's 86-21 throttling of Lycée Français de Chicago on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 12, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys and Lycée Français de Chicago took on Chicago Wolcott on February 8 at Lycée Français de Chicago. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.