Convincing fashion: Chicago Phillips handles Chicago St. Francis de Sales 78-52

Chicago Phillips left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Chicago St. Francis de Sales from start to finish for a 78-52 victory on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off against Kankakee Bishop McNamara and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Comer on January 7 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.