Convincing fashion: Chicago Kenwood handles Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 89-55

Chicago Kenwood flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 89-55 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Curie on January 12 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For more, click here.

