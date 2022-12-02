Convincing fashion: Chicago Hope handles Ellison Chicago Intl Charter 86-30

Chicago Hope flexed its muscle and floored Ellison Chicago Intl Charter 86-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Ellison Chicago Intl Charter and Chicago Hope played in a 43-40 game on December 18, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
