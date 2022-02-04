Convincing fashion: Chicago DePaul College Prep handles Oak Park Fenwick 47-16

Chicago DePaul College Prep swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Oak Park Fenwick 47-16 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
Chicago DePaul College Prep opened with a 9-7 advantage over Oak Park Fenwick through the first quarter.
The Rams' shooting moved to a 26-12 lead over the Friars at the intermission.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago St Rita on January 27 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For a full recap, click here.
