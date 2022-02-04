Convincing fashion: Chicago DePaul College Prep handles Oak Park Fenwick 47-16

Chicago DePaul College Prep swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Oak Park Fenwick 47-16 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

Chicago DePaul College Prep opened with a 9-7 advantage over Oak Park Fenwick through the first quarter.

The Rams' shooting moved to a 26-12 lead over the Friars at the intermission.

