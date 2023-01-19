Convincing fashion: Champaign Academy handles Chicago Gage Park 77-57

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Champaign Academy did exactly that with a 77-57 win against Chicago Gage Park during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 12, Champaign Academy faced off against Chicago St Rita. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.