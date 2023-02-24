It was a tough night for Jacksonville Westfair Christian which was overmatched by Alton Mississippi Valley in this 68-43 verdict.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Jacksonville Westfair Christian faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. Click here for a recap.

