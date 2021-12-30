 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Concord Triopia wins tense tussle with Jacksonville Routt Catholic 57-49

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Concord Triopia nosed past Jacksonville Routt Catholic 57-49 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 23 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Petersburg PORTA in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Concord Triopia jumped in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans kept a 26-21 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Concord Triopia's edge showed as it carried a 38-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News