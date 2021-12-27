Concord Triopia sprints past Edinburg 61-47

Concord Triopia grabbed a 61-47 victory at the expense of Edinburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Concord Triopia a 20-9 lead over Edinburg.

The Trojans' shooting struck to a 38-23 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Concord Triopia's force showed as it carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

