Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Concord Triopia passed in a 48-41 victory at Waverly South County's expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Waverly South County, as it began with a 17-11 edge over Concord Triopia through the end of the first quarter.

The Vipers took a 24-23 lead over the Trojans heading to the half locker room.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-30 lead over Waverly South County.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-11 advantage in the frame.

