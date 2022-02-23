Concord Triopia escapes Springfield Calvary 54-51

Concord Triopia found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield Calvary 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

Concord Triopia moved in front of Springfield Calvary 17-8 to begin the second quarter.

Concord Triopia kept a 28-23 halftime margin at Springfield Calvary's expense.

The Trojans' leverage showed as they carried a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

