 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Concord Triopia escapes Springfield Calvary 54-51

  • 0

Concord Triopia found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield Calvary 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

Concord Triopia moved in front of Springfield Calvary 17-8 to begin the second quarter.

Concord Triopia kept a 28-23 halftime margin at Springfield Calvary's expense.

The Trojans' leverage showed as they carried a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News