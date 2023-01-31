 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Williamsville dominates Athens in convincing showing 57-32

Williamsville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Athens 57-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Williamsville and Athens squared off with January 13, 2022 at Williamsville High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Athens faced off against Petersburg PORTA . For more, click here. Williamsville took on Mt Pulaski on January 25 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

