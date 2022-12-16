Complete command: Whiting dominates Chicago G. Washington in convincing showing 49-27

Chicago G. Washington got no credit and no consideration from Whiting, which slammed the door 49-27 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 8, Chicago G. Washington squared off with Chicago Bowen in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
