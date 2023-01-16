Complete command: Urbana dominates Chicago Vocational in convincing showing 64-26

Urbana didn't tinker with Chicago Vocational, scoring a 64-26 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 16.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Vocational faced off against Chicago Amandla Charter and Urbana took on Indianapolis Crispus Attucks on January 11 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
