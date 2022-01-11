Complete command: Seneca thwarts all counters to defeat Coal City 58-30

Seneca's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Coal City 58-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on December 30, Seneca faced off against Flanagan-Cornell and Coal City took on Herscher on January 4 at Coal City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
