Olympia Fields Rich Township ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Rantoul 76-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 3, Rantoul faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . Click here for a recap. Olympia Fields Rich Township took on Chicago Dunbar on January 28 at Olympia Fields Rich Township High School. For results, click here.

