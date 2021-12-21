Complete command: Morton thwarts all counters to defeat Stanford Olympia 59-20

Stanford Olympia had no answers as Morton roared to a 59-20 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 7, Stanford Olympia faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Morton took on Washington on December 11 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap
