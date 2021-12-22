Complete command: Metamora thwarts all counters to defeat Bloomington 70-48

Metamora showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bloomington 70-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 22.

The Redbirds darted in front of the Purple Raiders 17-11 to begin the second quarter.

Metamora's offense darted to a 35-26 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.

Metamora's rule showed as it carried a 53-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

