Complete command: Metamora thwarts all counters to defeat Bloomington 70-48

Metamora showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bloomington 70-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 22.
The Redbirds darted in front of the Purple Raiders 17-11 to begin the second quarter.
Metamora's offense darted to a 35-26 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.
Metamora's rule showed as it carried a 53-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 18, Metamora faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Bloomington took on Champaign Central on December 17 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
