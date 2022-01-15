Complete command: Kankakee thwarts all counters to defeat Rantoul Township 100-44

Kankakee rolled past Rantoul Township for a comfortable 100-44 victory on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 8, Kankakee faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul Township took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 4 at Rantoul Township High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.