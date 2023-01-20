Complete command: Kankakee dominates Champaign Centennial in convincing showing 55-33

Kankakee turned in a thorough domination of Champaign Centennial 55-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Champaign Centennial faced off against Normal and Kankakee took on Normal West on January 16 at Kankakee High School. For more, click here.
