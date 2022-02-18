 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Glen Ellyn Glenbard West thwarts all counters to defeat Chicago Simeon 60-32

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 60-32 win over Chicago Simeon in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 10 , Chicago Simeon squared up on Chicago Curie in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Hilltoppers moved in front of the Wolverines 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West's offense took charge to a 28-13 lead over Chicago Simeon at the intermission.

The Hilltoppers' authority showed as they carried a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

