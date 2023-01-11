Complete command: Chicago Von Steuben dominates Chicago Foreman in convincing showing 79-35

Chicago Von Steuben earned a convincing 79-35 win over Chicago Foreman in Illinois boys basketball on January 11.
Last season, Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Foreman squared off with January 14, 2022 at Chicago Foreman High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 29, Chicago Von Steuben squared off with Chicago Lindblom in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.