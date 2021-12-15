Complete command: Chicago St. Rita thwarts all counters to defeat Chicago St. Francis de Sales 95-30

 Skip to main content
Yes, Chicago St. Rita looked superb in beating Chicago St. Francis de Sales, but no autographs please after its 95-30 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 15.

In recent action on December 10, Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago St Rita took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on December 11 at Chicago St Rita High School. Click here for a recap

