 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Complete command: Chicago Simeon dominates Chicago Morgan Park in convincing showing 104-31

  • 0

Chicago Simeon's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Morgan Park during a 104-31 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

The last time Chicago Simeon and Chicago Morgan Park played in a 66-37 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on December 1 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News