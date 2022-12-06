Complete command: Chicago Simeon dominates Chicago Morgan Park in convincing showing 104-31

Chicago Simeon's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Morgan Park during a 104-31 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.
The last time Chicago Simeon and Chicago Morgan Park played in a 66-37 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on December 1 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.