Complete command: Chicago Perspectives Math & Science dominates Chicago Military in convincing showing 70-20

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago Perspectives Math & Science's performance in a 70-20 destruction of Chicago Military in Illinois boys basketball action on December 20.

In recent action on December 16, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Military took on Chicago Dyett on December 13 at Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

